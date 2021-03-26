McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,605 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in McKesson were worth $87,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of McKesson by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of McKesson by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $1,010,423.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at $194,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,527 shares of company stock valued at $3,783,616. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MCK traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $192.34. 12,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $121.15 and a 52-week high of $193.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.31 and a 200-day moving average of $170.76.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

