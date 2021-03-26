Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 2.2% of Headinvest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.70. The stock had a trading volume of 43,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,730. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.41. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $127.70 and a 1-year high of $248.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Barclays started coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.47.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

