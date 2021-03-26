Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 821,635 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,083 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.26% of Lennar worth $62,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Lennar by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lennar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.71.

LEN stock traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.23. The company had a trading volume of 104,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 11.44. The company has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.73. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.41 and a fifty-two week high of $101.55.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $802,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,162,715.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

