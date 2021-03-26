Heron Financial Group LLC Has $238,000 Stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orange during the fourth quarter worth $3,877,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Orange during the third quarter worth approximately $3,283,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 265.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 252,303 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orange by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after buying an additional 241,302 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Orange by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,063,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,471,000 after purchasing an additional 143,688 shares during the period. 0.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Orange alerts:

Shares of Orange stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.39. 10,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,484. The stock has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Orange S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.03.

ORAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orange from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.