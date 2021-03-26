Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Purchased by Sapience Investments LLC

Sapience Investments LLC raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 416,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,202 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC owned 0.34% of Resideo Technologies worth $8,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $3,820,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,299,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Resideo Technologies news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $240,860.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,160.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $117,257.16. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Resideo Technologies stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.79. 11,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,706. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -108.65 and a beta of 2.62. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

