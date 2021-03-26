Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $126.22 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,476,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,708 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive comprises 0.7% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $126,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,645,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,421,000 after acquiring an additional 408,068 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,448,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,490,000 after purchasing an additional 116,598 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,159,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,700,000 after purchasing an additional 138,990 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,914,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,709,000 after purchasing an additional 49,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,044,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,329,000 after purchasing an additional 103,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $26,697.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,436.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $35,725.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,160 shares in the company, valued at $552,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $78.67. 189,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,121,851. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $60.19 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.89 and a 200 day moving average of $80.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

