Morgan Stanley Purchases 1,122,678 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122,678 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,917,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.92. 241,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,769,259. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $194.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.11. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.58 and a 12-month high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.53.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

