Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $47.68 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Equinix worth $47,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,141,000 after acquiring an additional 17,214 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,087,000 after purchasing an additional 157,928 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $488,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on EQIX shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $819.30.

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $670.15. 5,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,418. The firm has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.68, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $673.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $722.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $551.26 and a 1-year high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $2.87 dividend. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. Equinix’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total transaction of $3,369,845.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.93, for a total value of $114,228.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,755.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,722 shares of company stock worth $18,731,932 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

