Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

STSA stock remained flat at $$5.73 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,882. The company has a quick ratio of 11.71, a current ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $99.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.34. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $36.10.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

