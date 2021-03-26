Heron Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. South State CORP. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $361.10. 143,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,052,500. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.13. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $224.13 and a 52-week high of $366.05.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

