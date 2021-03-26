Heron Financial Group LLC Sells 375 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Heron Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Mirova grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 322.8% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 425.8% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

EW traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.64. 57,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,675,786. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.57. The firm has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $56.44 and a 1 year high of $92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.45.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $1,182,814.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,570,363.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $516,699.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,101,441.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 338,560 shares of company stock worth $28,900,946 over the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

