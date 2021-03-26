Parsifal Capital Management LP Has $57.41 Million Stock Position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,543,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,221 shares during the period. L Brands makes up approximately 7.2% of Parsifal Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Parsifal Capital Management LP’s holdings in L Brands were worth $57,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in L Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $627,676.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,709.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443. 17.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LB traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.16. The company had a trading volume of 128,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,462,285. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of -82.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.94.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

