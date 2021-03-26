Falcon Edge Capital LP Purchases Shares of 34,234 Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP owned approximately 0.06% of Ryman Hospitality Properties as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RHP. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,200,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2,137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 847,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,049,000 after acquiring an additional 809,536 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 956.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 662,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,870,000 after acquiring an additional 599,508 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1,400.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 597,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,511,000 after acquiring an additional 558,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,137,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,150,000 after acquiring an additional 313,391 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

In other news, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total value of $209,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,604.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $111,519.17. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.70.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.75. 5,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,786. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.79. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $86.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.85.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $126.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.35 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 62.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.