$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Novanta’s earnings. Novanta reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Novanta will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Novanta.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NOVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.11. 888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.31 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. Novanta has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $146.16.

In other news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $811,616.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Novanta by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Novanta by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Novanta by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Novanta by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novanta by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

