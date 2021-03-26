Falcon Edge Capital LP Makes New $12.82 Million Investment in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK)

Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,003,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,819,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition during the third quarter worth $230,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSPK traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,942. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.99. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the cannabis industry. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp.

