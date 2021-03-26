Heron Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Heron Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 244 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL traded down $7.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,024.94. 43,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,844,187. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,064.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,774.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,075.08 and a 52-week high of $2,145.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,075.98.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

