Immunodiagnostic Systems (LON:IDH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $180.00

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (LON:IDH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 180 ($2.35) and last traded at GBX 180 ($2.35), with a volume of 1404 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190 ($2.48).

The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 210.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 216.57. The company has a market capitalization of £51.81 million and a PE ratio of 146.15.

About Immunodiagnostic Systems (LON:IDH)

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC develops, manufactures, and sells in-vitro diagnostic tests to the clinical laboratory market in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets immunoassays and automated immunoanalyser technologies to provide diagnostic outcomes for patients.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Immunodiagnostic Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunodiagnostic Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.