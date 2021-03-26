NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Shares Down 6.8%

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) was down 6.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.12 and last traded at $28.12. Approximately 3,521 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 323,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.16.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NGM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average of $26.39.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 91.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $666,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 970,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,860,333.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 50.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,018,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after acquiring an additional 57,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.