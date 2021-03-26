Mooncoin (MOON) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $140.00

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 26th. Mooncoin has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mooncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Mooncoin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mooncoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.55 or 0.00336697 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000185 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MOONUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mooncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mooncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.