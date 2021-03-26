Feathercoin (FTC) Achieves Market Cap of $7.27 Million

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last week, Feathercoin has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Feathercoin has a market cap of $7.27 million and approximately $30,484.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00009888 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000128 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000092 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.