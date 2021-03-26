Falcon Edge Capital LP Sells 259 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Falcon Edge Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. NVR comprises approximately 2.1% of Falcon Edge Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Falcon Edge Capital LP’s holdings in NVR were worth $36,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,830,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in NVR by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total transaction of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NVR traded up $171.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4,739.36. 326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,153. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $2,294.72 and a one year high of $4,832.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4,610.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,261.35.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $64.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on NVR in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NVR in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on NVR in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,023.60.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

