Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:GTH traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,133. Genetron has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.98.
Genetron Company Profile
