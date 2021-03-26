Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:GTH traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,133. Genetron has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.98.

Genetron Company Profile

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer.

