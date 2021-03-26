Falcon Edge Capital LP Takes Position in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,981,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,248,000. Tattooed Chef makes up about 4.0% of Falcon Edge Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Falcon Edge Capital LP owned approximately 4.17% of Tattooed Chef at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter valued at $2,708,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter valued at $16,822,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TTCF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tattooed Chef in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TTCF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.94. 29,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,315. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.60. Tattooed Chef, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company primarily offers products, such as ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower crust pizza.

