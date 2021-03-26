Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Hutner Capital Management Inc.

Hutner Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,971 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern accounts for about 2.3% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $271.01. 17,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,536. The company has a market cap of $73.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $136.65 and a fifty-two week high of $269.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $255.31 and its 200-day moving average is $236.49.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.28.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

