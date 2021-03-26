Newfoundland Capital Management Cuts Stake in Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ)

Newfoundland Capital Management reduced its position in Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) by 93.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 471,640 shares during the quarter. Cosan comprises approximately 0.7% of Newfoundland Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Newfoundland Capital Management’s holdings in Cosan were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nucleo Capital LTDA. grew its holdings in shares of Cosan by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Nucleo Capital LTDA. now owns 7,657,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,130,000 after buying an additional 855,272 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cosan by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 3,313,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,066,000 after buying an additional 663,556 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cosan by 7.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,716,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,897,000 after buying an additional 126,206 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in shares of Cosan by 614.8% during the fourth quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,336,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,626,000 after buying an additional 1,149,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Cosan by 23.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,036,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,392,000 after buying an additional 193,778 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CZZ traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.29. 163,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Cosan Limited has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $21.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.74.

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar, and ethanol businesses in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, ComgÃ¡s, Cosan LogÃ­stica, and Moove segments.

