Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,093,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. American Tower comprises 1.1% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of American Tower worth $245,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 5,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 11.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.8% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in American Tower by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 53,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.09.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $5.99 on Friday, hitting $233.21. The company had a trading volume of 119,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,275. The firm has a market cap of $103.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 62.61%.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,725.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,500. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

