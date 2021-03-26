Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $43.41 Million in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,378,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,409,000. Radius Global Infrastructure comprises approximately 0.7% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.06% of Radius Global Infrastructure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerbridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,500,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,423,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,474,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,485,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,292,000.

RADI stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,788. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.75. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiary, AP Wireless, engages in the ownership and leasing of various triple-net ground, rooftop, and other critical communications properties for wireless carriers and tower companies underlying their mission critical cell site antenna infrastructure.

