Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys 21,901 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,901 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $39,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 555,284 shares of company stock worth $106,132,302 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.88.

LLY stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.70. 42,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,582,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $121.94 and a 52 week high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.13.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

