Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes Position in InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPV)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPV) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,222,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,314,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.07% of InterPrivate Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in InterPrivate Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,053,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in InterPrivate Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in InterPrivate Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $568,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in InterPrivate Acquisition by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 19,670 shares during the period. 54.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IPV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,319,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,808. InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.56.

Interprivate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on the merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

