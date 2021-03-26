Ameritas Investment Company LLC Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.46. 972,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,808,035. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.19 and a 200-day moving average of $28.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.91.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

