Sapience Investments LLC Trims Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Sapience Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 56.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 65,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,355,000 after purchasing an additional 94,616 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $4,650,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,792 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,995,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $961,997,000 after purchasing an additional 575,561 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.11.

Shares of NYSE:FLT traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $275.66. 7,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,487. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $275.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.94. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.14 and a 12-month high of $292.70.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $617.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.81 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.