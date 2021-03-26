Sapience Investments LLC Acquires 18,460 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Sapience Investments LLC increased its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,460 shares during the quarter. Sapience Investments LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Navient worth $6,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Navient by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Navient by 1,747.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Navient by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Navient in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navient stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.14. The stock had a trading volume of 101,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. Navient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.82.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NAVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.50 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

