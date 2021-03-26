Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) Shares Purchased by Sapience Investments LLC

Sapience Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC’s holdings in Hanger were worth $7,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNGR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Hanger by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Hanger by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 112,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hanger by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Hanger by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Hanger by 1.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 107,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $348,300.00. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HNGR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.68. 1,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,699. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.55. Hanger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $903.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 2.52.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $277.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.92 million. Hanger had a return on equity of 237.97% and a net margin of 3.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hanger, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hanger from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

