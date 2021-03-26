Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires 89,553 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,080 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,553 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $27,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Drainage Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.98. 14,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,762. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.82. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.73 and a 52-week high of $113.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.30, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.15. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $486.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.21%.

In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,020.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 40,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $4,212,264.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,597,651 shares of company stock valued at $165,308,780. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

