Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Increases Stock Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 86.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,241 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.63% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $24,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,402,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $221,607,000 after acquiring an additional 339,182 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,163,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,912,000 after purchasing an additional 356,585 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,569,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,004,000 after purchasing an additional 148,994 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 948,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,988,000 after purchasing an additional 43,157 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 816,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,091,000 after purchasing an additional 17,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

Shares of NYSE:APAM traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.15. 5,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,387. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.74.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.33 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.32%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

