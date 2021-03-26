Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.46), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ INZY traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.86. 422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,037. Inozyme Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.23.

Get Inozyme Pharma alerts:

In other Inozyme Pharma news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $7,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,194,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,081,959. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inozyme Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as in the early stages of development for calciphylaxis.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.