FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FAT Brands had a negative return on equity of 553.81% and a negative net margin of 48.26%.

FAT traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.27. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,592. FAT Brands has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $98.63 million, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 2.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FAT Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of December 14, 2020, it owned nine restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouses, as well as franchised approximately 675 units worldwide.

