Kuehne + Nagel International (KHNGY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS: KHNGY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/25/2021 – Kuehne + Nagel International was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/9/2021 – Kuehne + Nagel International had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/8/2021 – Kuehne + Nagel International had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/5/2021 – Kuehne + Nagel International had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/5/2021 – Kuehne + Nagel International had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/4/2021 – Kuehne + Nagel International had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/4/2021 – Kuehne + Nagel International was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “sell” rating.

2/23/2021 – Kuehne + Nagel International was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.41. The stock had a trading volume of 12,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,458. The firm has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.59. Kuehne + Nagel International AG has a fifty-two week low of $26.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.86.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, seafood logistics, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking, tracking, and tracing of shipments; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

