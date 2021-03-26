236,870 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Purchased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 236,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,248,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.07% of Marriott International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 692.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 689.7% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In related news, Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $1,358,785.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,133.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $12,872,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 760,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,849,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,787,685 in the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MAR. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.90.

MAR traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.83. The company had a trading volume of 60,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,482. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.23. The company has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.55 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.