Wing (WING) Trading 8.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last week, Wing has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Wing token can currently be bought for $39.61 or 0.00073503 BTC on popular exchanges. Wing has a market capitalization of $57.27 million and $9.17 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00060450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005615 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.19 or 0.00213756 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.84 or 0.00803231 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00052663 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00077026 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00027324 BTC.

About Wing

Wing’s total supply is 2,570,975 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,445,975 tokens. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WINGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Wing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.