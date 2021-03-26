Sapience Investments LLC Has $8.20 Million Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Sapience Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 262,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $8,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 700.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 573.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OZK traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.76. The stock had a trading volume of 8,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,974. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.90.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $266.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.03 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.278 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 33.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OZK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.30.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

