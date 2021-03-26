Sapience Investments LLC Decreases Position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Sapience Investments LLC decreased its stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,765 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $9,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE SAIL traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $50.33. 5,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,030. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,065.93 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.01. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.69 million. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SailPoint Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.36.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $1,133,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,105,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,619,833.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $93,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,952 shares of company stock worth $4,592,148 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

