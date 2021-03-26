Sapience Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Sapience Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 357,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 48,830 shares during the period. Ameris Bancorp makes up 1.9% of Sapience Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sapience Investments LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $13,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 698.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.21. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $57.81.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 15.79%.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABCB. Raymond James raised their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist raised their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ameris Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

