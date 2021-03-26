Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Announces Earnings Results

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.14), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of PCSA stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $11.70. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,849. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average of $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $14.24.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Besser sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $56,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,712,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James E. Besser sold 20,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $241,939.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,947,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

