Sapience Investments LLC Sells 279,505 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Sapience Investments LLC trimmed its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 432,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,505 shares during the quarter. Capri accounts for 2.5% of Sapience Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sapience Investments LLC owned 0.29% of Capri worth $18,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 215.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,595,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,022,000 after acquiring an additional 15,434,959 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in Capri by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,628,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,411,000 after purchasing an additional 738,301 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Capri by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,407,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Capri by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,019,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,805,000 after buying an additional 536,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the third quarter worth $26,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.64. The company had a trading volume of 35,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $58.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $36,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capri from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Capri from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Capri from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

