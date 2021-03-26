AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Acquired by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 98.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 495,370 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,370 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $24,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

ACM traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.47. 30,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,914. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AECOM has a 1-year low of $25.81 and a 1-year high of $63.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.46, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

