Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,953,243 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 153.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,228,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,953,243 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $68,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EPRT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,058,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,629,000 after buying an additional 1,835,815 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,382,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,653,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,261,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,663,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,265,000 after purchasing an additional 734,710 shares during the period.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.95.

Shares of EPRT traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.41. The company had a trading volume of 16,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,210. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 1.32. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $25.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.59. The company has a quick ratio of 14.29, a current ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. On average, research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 152.38%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.