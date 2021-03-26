Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 61.77% and a negative net margin of 2,692.41%.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBLT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,325. Vascular Biogenics has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VBLT shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vascular Biogenics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vascular Biogenics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.85.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

