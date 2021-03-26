Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 339,001 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,410,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 339,001 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.49% of Targa Resources worth $89,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,238,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,659,000 after acquiring an additional 421,642 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,535,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,689,000 after buying an additional 1,866,181 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

In related news, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 171,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.84.

Shares of Targa Resources stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $32.57. 27,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,199. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.46. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $35.27.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.38%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.