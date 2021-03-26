Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $3.52 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.68. The stock had a trading volume of 128,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,769,259. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.58 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.53.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

